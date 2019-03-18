RNC Addresses Omar’s Op-Ed Calling For A ‘Two-State Solution’

The Republican National Comittee on Monday responded to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent “two-state solution” op-ed by pointing to comments she has lately made that many interpreted as anti-Semitic.

Omar wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post on Sunday about what she thinks U.S. foreign policy should look like. She also specifically addressed her thoughts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where she called for “a two-state solution, with internationally recognized borders, which allows for both Israelis and Palestinians to have their own sanctuaries and self-determination.” (RELATED: Omar Facing More Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

“Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has repeatedly voiced anti-Semitic and anti-Israel views,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest told The Daily Caller. “Anything Omar says about Israel and Palestine should be viewed through the lens that she thinks Israel has ‘hypnotized’ the world and that she thinks pro-Israel members of Congress are bought and paid for by Jewish money.”

Guest first referenced Omar’s 2012 tweet in which she alleged that “Israel has hypnotized the world.” She sent the tweet during the Israeli Defense Forces’ eight-day Operation Pillar of Defense, during which they responded to rockets fired into Israel.

Since being sworn in to office, Omar has defended the tweet on multiple occasions, but apologized for it in January and deleted the tweet last month. (RELATED: House Overwhelmingly Approves Motion To Condemn Anti-Semitism Amid Omar Fallout)

Guest also mentioned another one of Omar’s comments that received significant backlash. Last month, she alleged that pro-Israel members of Congress are being paid for their support by the pro-Israel lobby.

