Amy Schumer Says She Married A Man With Autism Spectrum Disorder And People Are Freaking Out

People are freaking out after Amy Schumer revealed during her new Netflix special “Growing” that the man she married, chef Chris Fisher, has autism spectrum disorder.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” the 37-year-old expectant comedian shared, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much.” (RELATED: Kate Hudson Will Raise Her Daughter ‘Genderless’: We Don’t Know ‘What She’s Going To Identify As’)

“My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s,” she added. “He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on.”

Schumer continued, “Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him. That’s the truth.” (RELATED: TRAINWRECK–Tampa Crowd Eats Amy Schumer Alive For Going After Trump [VIDEO])

“He says whatever is on his mind,” the “Snatched” actress explained. “He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

Shortly after reports surfaced about her comments, people began reacting to it on Twitter, calling it wrong of her to have revealed that about her husband. Others came to the comedian’s defense and couldn’t figure out why people were getting upset and thanked her.

Why are people being so nasty about Amy Schumer revealing her husband is on the Autism Spectrum? I know this is Twitter but I’m horrified that her honest discussion about her husband has been met with mean comments. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 19, 2019

2. I know part of the reason is because bros hate Amy Schumer and don’t think she’s funny but imagine targeting someone’s husband because you don’t like his wife’s comedy. Imagine being that terrible. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 19, 2019

Who said Amy Schumer was looking for sympathy? She’s sharing (with her husband’s permission) that he is on the autism spectrum. It’s a wonderful, inspiring thing that helps to spread awareness and kindness. So you’re punishing people because you don’t like her? https://t.co/LdAUmYIPSI — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 19, 2019

Amy Schumer disclosing this gives millions of us hope for our own loved ones, that they could someday find love and partners. — Mme Curie (@MmeScience) March 19, 2019

Schumer even thanked her husband in an Instagram post about “being open with the world about himself.”

“But thank you to my husband, Chris, who has kept me going during this pregnancy. His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful,” the actress captioned her post. “He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone. I am more than grateful to have found such an amazing partner and best friend.”

The “Trainwreck” star made headlines early last year when news broke that she and Fischer had tied the knot at a ceremony in Malibu, attended by such stars as Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence, just to name a few.

In October 2018, Schumer announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child and has since had a rocky road, having to cancel numerous shows because of severe morning sickness.