Andrew Rannells Claims He Was Sexually Abused By A Priest When He Was A Teen

“Book Of Mormon” actor Andrew Rannells claims he was sexually assaulted by a Catholic priest when he was a young boy.

Rannells opened up about his life before he became famous in his new memoir “Too Much Is Not Enough.” An excerpt of his book detailing the sexual abuse he received by a Catholic priest was published Friday by Vulture.

Rannells begins by talking about his life as a “star” altar boy at Our Lady of Lourdes in Omaha, Nebraska, and his decision to leave the church in high school. He writes about an unwanted sexual relationship that developed with his former priest, Father Dominic, during his confession of his homosexuality. (RELATED: Priest Accused Of Sexual Abuse Found Shot To Death In Presumed Homicide)

After his confession, Rannells wrote the priest “hugged me tightly. I felt safe and heard and understood. Then, with unexpected force, he kissed me. On the lips,” Rannalls wrote. “He muscled his tongue into my mouth and held the back of my head still. Then he released me and made the sign of the cross on my forehead. He smiled.”

Rannells suggests the abuse lasted for a while, even though he tried to avoid Father Dominic for the rest of the year, according to Page Six. Unfortunately, Father Dominic was invited to his high school graduation.

“At some point, Father Dominic needed to leave, and he asked if I could show him out. I knew what was coming, but at this point, I didn’t care,” Rannells wrote. “I had performed received numerous sex acts with a man I didn’t care about, and I just walked around feeling damaged.”

Rannells said that was the last time Father Dominic ever forced himself on Rannells and that he moved to New York City shortly after.