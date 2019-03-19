Boston Celtics Release Emotional Tribute Video For Isaiah Thomas

The Boston Celtics had a great video for Isaiah Thomas in a game Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Thomas was shipped from Boston to the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2017 season, and it just never felt like the situation ended on a good note.

That’s probably in part because he struggled with injuries over the past couple years. However, there’s no doubt that he’s still a hero in Boston, and the team made it clear last night. (RELATED: Kyrie Irving Claims He Doesn’t Want To Be Famous, Just Wants To Play Basketball At ‘High Level’)

The emotional video played during the first quarter of the game as Thomas appeared to fight back emotions. Watch the awesome moment below.

What a moment. Celtics pay tribute to IT pic.twitter.com/Yf8BYcxU9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2019

Is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here? I’m not even a Celtics fan, and I loved that moment. It’s always great to see when a fanbase and organization show how much they appreciate a player.

Thomas hasn’t played there in a couple years now, and has been on three other teams. Yet, the Boston faithful still feel loyalty to him.

His 2016-2017 season with the team was truly an incredible run.

Props to the Celtics for showing Thomas the gratitude he’s earned, even if it came all these years later.