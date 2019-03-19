REPORT: Jordy Nelson Visiting The Seattle Seahawks, Patriots Also Interested

Free agent receiver Jordy Nelson has no shortage of suitors.

Nelson was cut from the Oakland Raiders after they paid him $3 million, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be out of a job for long. According to Adam Schefter, the former Packers star will visit the Seahawks on Tuesday. The Patriots, Titans, Chiefs and Raiders are also all reportedly interested.

Yes, the Raiders, the team that just cut him after paying him might want him back. What a bizarre situation. Notably, the Packers aren’t on the list. (RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Get Surgery On His Knee)

Former Packers’ WR Jordy Nelson is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday, per source. They were interested in Nelson last year; GM John Schneider loves Nelson. Other interested teams at this point include: Patriots, Titans, Chiefs, Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2019

The Seahawks and Nelson could be a great fit. Russell Wilson needs a dependable receiver, and that’s exactly what the former Packers star can be.

He might not be the star he once was, but he’s still a workhorse of a dude. The Seahawks would be incredibly wise to get him as quickly as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 4, 2019 at 5:24pm PST

The exact same can be said of the Patriots. Tom Brady has the rare ability of squeezing the most out of everybody around him, and we all know New England is a premium destination for veterans searching for a ring.

Nelson would probably flourish under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. He would provide a legit receiving threat to go along with Edelman.

It is a little surprising to see the Packers not on the list. You’d think Aaron Rodgers would absolutely want his former star back.

I guess not. It looks like Nelson will have to get paid elsewhere.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter