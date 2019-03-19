Kit Harington Entered Therapy Because Of Pressure Surrounding ‘Game Of Thrones’

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington had to start therapy because of the excessive pressure he experiences as a result of his job.

Variety published an amazing profile ahead of the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show, and it sounds like the actor responsible for playing Jon Snow didn’t take his character’s death too well.

In fact, his death in the finale of Season 5 drew so much attention to him that he had to seek professional help.

Harington recently told Variety the following:

It wasn’t a very good time in my life. I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act.

This might sound a bit crass, but I love the idea the actors are taking this show so seriously that it puts them in therapy. Again, I understand that might sound a shade over the top, but I want serious commitment from my guys.

Besides, Harington only came out stronger than ever. Was it worth it? Only he can answer, but he’s now one of the most famous men on the planet.

April 14 really can’t get here soon enough. It just can’t. We’re in need some new content, and Harington even has another quote to pump us all up.

When discussing HBO’s production of the final season he said, “They went balls-out, I think is the term.”

It’s been a hell of a run, and I have no doubt the final season won’t disappoint. Make sure to tune in April 14 to see how one of the greatest show ends.

