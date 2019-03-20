George W. Bush Scores His First Hole-In-One

Former President George W. Bush scored his first hole-in-one Wednesday at the Trinity Forest Golf Course, according to his Instagram page.

“With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age,” Bush said in the post. (RELATED: George W Bush Calls Immigrants A ‘Blessing And Strength’)

Bush was in the news Tuesday when former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid claimed that he would much rather Bush were in office than President Donald Trump.

“[Bush] and I had our differences, but no one ever questioned his patriotism. Our battles were strictly political battles,” Reid said. “There’s no question in my mind that George Bush would be Babe Ruth in this league that he’s in with Donald Trump in the league,” he added. “Donald Trump wouldn’t make the team.”

Trump was quick to respond and attack Reid on Twitter, writing Monday, “Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career. He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change!”