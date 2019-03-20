Johnny Manziel Does First Presser With The Memphis Express, Says ‘Life Is Substantially Better’ When Playing Football

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel seems like he’s done a lot of reflection over the past few years.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner held his first press conference since joining the AAF, and seemed very aware of the importance of football in his life.

“I’ve done a lot of soul searching and a lot of looking at myself in the mirror and coming to the realization that when I’m on a football field and on a team, my life is substantially better,” Manziel told the media Monday afternoon. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

He also added that “life isn’t all about football.” You can watch his comments below.

“When I’m on the football field and I’m on a team, my life is substantially better.” Johnny Manziel has done some soul-searching, and the quarterback still has big dreams. https://t.co/dlfgqg5d44 pic.twitter.com/L7hnBzVWM9 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 19, 2019

It’s wild how much it seems like Manziel has grown and matured over the past couple years. There was one point where it looked like he was on a path with a tragic end.

Now, he seems to have grown up, learned the mistakes of his past and is ready to get to work in the AAF. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Shows Off Arm Strength)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Express (@aafexpress) on Mar 18, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

The addition of the college football legend really is a great sign for the Alliance of American Football. He adds instant name credibility, and will draw plenty of eyeballs for games on TV.

Manziel and the Express play Sunday night against the Birmingham Iron on the NFL Network. I have a feeling that plenty of people will be watching.

