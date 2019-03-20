Odell Beckham Jr. Says He’s Going ‘Dark’ In Deleted Instagram Post, Doesn’t Want To Be Contacted

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is apparently going through some stuff and wants to be left alone.

ODB was recently shipped from the Giants to the Browns, and I’m not sure he’s handling it super well, judging from a recent Instagram post. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 14, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

Beckham wrote the following in part in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to ProFootballTalk:

I appreciate the love honestly, but at this moment for the next couple of day,s I’m goin dark. I won’t be around, phone is gone, with all due respect, please don’t text/call/FaceTime unless it’s of the utmost importance. I really need some time to vibe and just get away, process, reevaluate some of the things in my life, as much has changed for me recently. I’m doin amazing thanks for askin!!!

This isn’t what you want to see if you’re a Browns fan. It doesn’t sound too serious, but it does sound like Beckham isn’t exactly embracing his change of scenario.

Nobody goes “dark” when things are going incredibly well. At the very least, I’ve never heard of such a thing, and he was pretty explicit that he didn’t want to be contacted. Not a whole lot of wiggle room there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 13, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

Everybody knows that the former Giants star is one of the most passionate guys in the game, and he has a wide range of emotions. He’s been that way ever since he entered the league.

Hopefully, this is nothing more than him just getting his head straight and getting all the changes straightened out in his mind.

If a star player’s mental health isn’t in check, then he won’t play well on the field.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter