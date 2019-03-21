Iranian Convert Refused Asylum By UK Because Christianity Is Too Violent

An Iranian man applying for asylum to the U.K. had his application denied because he converted from Islam to Christianity.

According to a report from The Times, U.K. immigration officials wrote back to the man after he sent in his applications, explaining why they were discriminating against him. Immigration officials cited biblical passages from the books of Revelation and Leviticus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Google VP Stepped In After Employees Offended By Christian Video On Marriage)

The Times reports:

Immigration officials wrote to the man citing violent passages from the Bible to prove their point. They said that the Book of Revelation was “filled with imagery of revenge, destruction, death and violence.”

According to the report, the immigration officials were condemned by the Church of England for their “lack of religious literacy.”

Iran is one of the most hostile countries in the world toward Christians. Last year, Iran arrested more than 100 Christians shortly before Christmas as the faithful were celebrating the birth of Jesus. (RELATED: Iranians Arrest Christians On ‘Blasphemy’ Charges)

Iran has also made a point to target pro-Israel Christians. In 2017, four Iranian Christians were arrested and sentenced to ten years in prison for “promoting Zionist Christianity.”

Arrests for vague crimes such as “blasphemy” are also frequently used by the theocratic state to target Christians.

