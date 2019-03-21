Murray State Star Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Dunk Against Marquette

Murray State star Ja Morant had an unreal dunk Thursday against Marquette in the NCAA tournament.

The future first round NBA draft pick elevated seemingly out of nowhere and threw down a mind-boggling dunk against the Golden Eagles. I’ve seen a lot of crazy slams in my day, but this one is on a whole different level.

Watch the absurd play below.

I’m telling you right now that Morant is going to be something special at the next level. His level of athleticism is downright absurd. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

He’s only a couple inches over six feet, and yet, he plays like he’s 6’8″. That’s the kind of talent that gets you paid big time at the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja Morant (@igotgame12_) on Mar 17, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT

As for Marquette, they’re currently getting absolutely annihilated by Morant and his crew. You just hate to see it! You just absolutely hate to see it! (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Oh well, I guess we can now stop with the stupid debates about whether or not they’re the best team in Wisconsin.

Judging by what is happening to them in the tournament right now, they might not want to show their faces for awhile.

Again, you just hate to see it!