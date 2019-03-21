PREVIEW: Wisconsin’s First Step Toward A Championship Begins Friday Against Oregon

The Wisconsin Badgers take the first step toward a national title Friday when they play Oregon in the NCAA tournament.

It’s time to show up and show out in March Madness. Right now, everything we want is right in front of us. March is all about playing to earn the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

That begins today when we step on the court to play the Ducks. My Badgers are going to obliterate Oregon. If there’s one thing pretty much everybody back home is good at, it’s killing ducks. We smoke home like it’s going out of style.

It won’t be any different on the basketball court. Ethan Happ, Khalil Iverson, Brad Davison and the rest of the crew with Greg Gard are going to stomp all over our opponent.

We might not have the sexiest style of play, but we get the job done. Trust me, there’s nobody out there who wants to play us. I can promise you that much. (RELATED: Watch Wiscon sin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Doubt us at your own peril if you don’t believe me. You think this is a game? This isn’t a game. This is college basketball in the big dance.

This is where it gets started. In the immortal words of Herb Brooks, “Great moments are born from great opportunity, and that’s what you have here tonight, boys. That’s what you’ve earned here tonight.”

Gentlemen, it’s going to be biblical. Tune in at 4:30 EST on TBS to watch it all go down. You know that I’ll be locked in with a cold beer in my hand.

