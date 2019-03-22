REPORT: Jimmer Fredette Signs With The Phoenix Suns On Two-Year Deal

Jimmer Fredette is headed back to the NBA.

According to Shams Charania, the former BYU star signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns after playing in China. The second year of the deal is a team option.

Guard Jimmer Fredette has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Team option on second season for Fredette, who is returning to NBA once he receives his clearance from China. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2019

This is awesome for Fredette. He was arguably the most exciting player to watch play college basketball in the past decade.

The man was just a scoring machine. He never saw a shot from the floor that he didn’t love and wasn’t eager to pull the trigger on. That’s my kind of guard. He would jack up shots from anywhere. (RELATED: Remember Basketball Star Jimmer Fredette? He Just Pulled Off An Incredible Accomplishment)

His initial run at the NBA didn’t go very well, but he’s done a nice job of dominating in China and puling up cash while doing it.

Don’t sleep on the talent of the CBA. There are a lot of former NBA guys over there, and the league is no joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette_32) on Feb 12, 2019 at 6:24pm PST

Clearly, the Suns thought Fredette did enough to earn himself another shot in the NBA. I hope he does well. He seems like a really good dude, he’s fun to watch and those are the kinds of guys you always want to cheer for.

