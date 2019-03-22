REPORT: Jimmer Fredette Signs With The Phoenix Suns On Two-Year Deal
Jimmer Fredette is headed back to the NBA.
According to Shams Charania, the former BYU star signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns after playing in China. The second year of the deal is a team option.
Guard Jimmer Fredette has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Team option on second season for Fredette, who is returning to NBA once he receives his clearance from China.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2019
This is awesome for Fredette. He was arguably the most exciting player to watch play college basketball in the past decade.
The man was just a scoring machine. He never saw a shot from the floor that he didn’t love and wasn’t eager to pull the trigger on. That’s my kind of guard. He would jack up shots from anywhere. (RELATED: Remember Basketball Star Jimmer Fredette? He Just Pulled Off An Incredible Accomplishment)
His initial run at the NBA didn’t go very well, but he’s done a nice job of dominating in China and puling up cash while doing it.
Don’t sleep on the talent of the CBA. There are a lot of former NBA guys over there, and the league is no joke.
View this post on Instagram
Clearly, the Suns thought Fredette did enough to earn himself another shot in the NBA. I hope he does well. He seems like a really good dude, he’s fun to watch and those are the kinds of guys you always want to cheer for.