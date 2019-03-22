Robert Griffin III Signs New Two-Year Deal With The Baltimore Ravens

Robert Griffin III won’t be leaving the Baltimore Ravens anytime soon.

According to Ian Rapoport Thursday afternoon, the Baylor Heisman winner signed a new two-year deal with the team. Financial details of the contract weren’t revealed.

The #Ravens are re-signing QB Robert Griffin III, per source. He was a great presence in that QB room last year and key for Lamar Jackson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2019

This is awesome for RGIII. A couple years ago, I’m not sure you could have found anybody that thought he was going to stick around in the NFL.

He went from being the second overall pick by the Redskins to flaming out of the league in only a few years. It was truly a bad run for him. Of course, it wasn’t all his fault.

The college legend suffered a brutal knee injury, and everybody knows how hard those can be to come back from.

Yet, RGIII stuck around all of 2018 with the Ravens, and they clearly want him around to mentor Lamar Jackson. (RELATED: RGIII Makes The Baltimore Ravens)

It’s not the same as starting, but getting NFL money is still better than working just about any other job. For all the ups and downs he’s had to go through, I’m happy to see him stick around for at least a little bit longer.

RGIII won’t ever be the star so many of thought he would be, but he managed to comeback after it looked like his career was over. At the very least, that’s worth the tip of a cap.

