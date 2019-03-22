Wisconsin Loses To Oregon In The NCAA Tournament. Should Greg Gard Be Fired?

The basketball season for the Wisconsin Badgers is officially over after losing to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

I just want to be totally clear here for everybody. This my reaction for all of you as soon as I was able to give it to you all. Was it easy to stomach? No. Am I happy? Absolutely not, but we can get into all of that later.

Right now, I just want to say thank you to Ethan Happ and the other seniors and everybody else who poured their hearts and souls into this program. Today was a crushing day. There’s no doubt. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

I’m sitting here right now after watching that game, and I’m literally at a loss for words. Despite all our problems this season, I still thought my Badgers had the juice to make some noise today.

I was wrong, and that’s something I’ll just have to carry with me. This isn’t easy. I expect excellence, and I expect results.

The Badger fandom got neither today. Again, we can dig into that later. I know people will be calling for Greg Gard to be fired. I’d encourage them to slow down. Until I hear of a better option, I suggest we let the man keep getting to work.

Just know this Wisconsin nation, I am just as upset as all of you and we will figure this out. I can promise you that. The phone calls are already being made. Today was brutal. There’s no question, but now it’s up to us to make sure it never happens again.

