Big Ten Gets 7 Teams Into The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament, Ties March Madness Record

The Big Ten has dominated March Madness through the first two days.

Seven teams from the conference advanced to the second round of the tournament. That ties the tournament record, according to ESPN. Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, and Ohio State all advanced. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Only my beloved Badgers fell short.

As painful as it is for me to admit how bad yesterday was for the Badgers, I’m glad to know the rest of the conference showed up and showed out for Big Ten country.

Putting seven teams into the second round is absolutely absurd, and has only happened two other times in tournament history. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

We’re now over 20 percent of the remaining field. Not bad for a conference that apparently can’t do anything athletically, according to the peanut gallery that is incredibly vocal.

You might as well shut down the internet if the B1G continues to tear it up because the gloating is going to be next level. I can promise you that much. Yes, my Badgers went down, but everybody else is picking up the slack.

This is March, and this is when we take over. I hope the critics saved their receipts. It looks like they’re going to be eating some of their words.

