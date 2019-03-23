Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Is So Urgent That She’s Mad GOP Wants To Vote On It

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked the GOP Saturday — for calling a vote on the Green New Deal that she proposed.

Calling it a “bluff-vote” designed to help Republicans campaign, the freshman Democrat tweeted, “The GOP’s whole game of wasting votes in Congress to target others ‘on the record’, for leg they have no intent to pass, is a disgrace.”

The GOP’s whole game of wasting votes in Congress to target others “on the record”, for leg they have no intent to pass, is a disgrace. Stop wasting the American peoples’ time + learn to govern. Our jobs aren’t for campaigning, & that’s exactly what these bluff-votes are for. https://t.co/ELzpQhlezo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 23, 2019

Many were quick to respond, however, that it seemed odd for someone to propose legislation at all if she didn’t actually want people to vote on it.

.@AOC is upset because @SenateMajLdr is bringing up a vote on the Green New Deal. https://t.co/i6eD12BueC — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 23, 2019

Seems odd to introduce legislation with lots of fanfare if you don’t want it to receive a vote? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2019

You don’t want the legislation you proposed to get a vote? — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) March 23, 2019

This has to be the first time a sitting congressperson has ever advocated for NOT holding a vote on their own ideas. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 23, 2019

And then a few noted that it was doubly odd that Ocasio-Cortez wouldn’t want the specific legislation voted on — especially since she has referred to the climate fight as her generation’s “World War II” and has claimed that there’s 12 years left to live. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Sells Green New Deal To Democrats As WWII Scale Effort)

“We have 12 years to do this or the world ends. Literally.” “Stop trying to waste time by voting for my legislation.” – @AOC — RBe (@RBPundit) March 23, 2019

If planet is in a crisis and this serious proposal (totally not a stunt!) is the only plan to save it, you would think @AOC wd be: 1) thanking McConnell for scheduling a vote & 2) working to get votes to pass it. In fact, shouldn’t she be mad at Pelosi for not doing the same? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 23, 2019

