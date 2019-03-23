Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Is So Urgent That She’s Mad GOP Wants To Vote On It

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked the GOP Saturday — for calling a vote on the Green New Deal that she proposed.

Calling it a “bluff-vote” designed to help Republicans campaign, the freshman Democrat tweeted, “The GOP’s whole game of wasting votes in Congress to target others ‘on the record’, for leg they have no intent to pass, is a disgrace.”

Many were quick to respond, however, that it seemed odd for someone to propose legislation at all if she didn’t actually want people to vote on it.

And then a few noted that it was doubly odd that Ocasio-Cortez wouldn’t want the specific legislation voted on — especially since she has referred to the climate fight as her generation’s “World War II” and has claimed that there’s 12 years left to live. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Sells Green New Deal To Democrats As WWII Scale Effort)

