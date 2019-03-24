See The First Photo From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2

“Yellowstone” season two is only a few months away, and we have the first image from the upcoming episodes.

Everybody knows that I’m a huge fan of the hit show on the Paramount Network. Kevin Costner as John Dutton is one of the coolest storylines that I’ve ever seen on TV.

The whole cast is incredible, and I’m extremely optimistic that things will only get crazier in season two. In the first image from the new season, all our favorite characters are gathered on the front porch of John’s house. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Premiere June 19, 2019 On The Paramount Network)

Kayce, Beth, Jamie, their father, Rip and Monica are all in the picture. Jamie’s presence is interesting because he pretty much cut and run from the family at the end of season one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Reilly (@mzkellyreilly) on Mar 21, 2019 at 8:50am PDT

This photo makes me think that Jamie is going to make some amends in the second season. He flamed out his father to a reporter, and that could cause some serious problems for the head of the Dutton family.

Yet, there’s a war brewing, and we all know John will close ranks. Will Jamie find his way back into his good graces? We’ll have to find out. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Final e Was Electric [SPOILERS])

It’s also interesting that Monica is featured. Hopefully, that’s a sign she’s going to smooth things over with Kayce.

There’s no question she’s better off on the ranch than on the reservation. That was made obvious in season one.

Tune in June 19 to catch all the action in season 2. It should be great.