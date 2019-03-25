Kanye West Partnered With Adidas To Launch Yeezy Lemonade Stands For Charity

Kanye West partnered with Adidas to sell limited pairs of his famous Yeezy shoes at pop-up “lemonade stands” in select places across the country Sunday.

West and wife Kim Kardashian’s stand was located in front of their Calabasas Estate. The limited stock of unreleased Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” shoes sold for $300 at different homemade stands across the United States. All proceeds from the shoe sales were said to be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, according to Page Six.

Our YEEZY stand pic.twitter.com/fXHAnAuFli — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2019

Kardashian took to Twitter to announce the pop-up stands. She tweeted, “In the continued spirit of bringing people together and families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect with communities throughout the country.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Supports Halting The Use Of The Death Penalty In California)

The locations of the pop-up stands included Indianapolis, Indiana; Missouri City, Texas; Waterloo, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Alton, Illinois; West Chester, Ohio; Belle Fourche, South Dakota; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to Kardashian.

#repost IG/bigshan4: The Team Thomas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 lemonade stand is officially open for business! Come see us and buy a pair of Yeezys. All proceeds will go directly to the Nat’l Alliance on Mental Illness. pic.twitter.com/PaWHqUOuj8 — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 22, 2019

The stands across the nation were homemade by different families and the West’s stand was no different. All three kids made an appearance at West’s Yeezy stand along with Kardashian’s sister Khloe and her baby, True.