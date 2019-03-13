Kim Kardashian Supports Halting The Use Of The Death Penalty In California

It’s no secret that reality star Kim Kardashian is a supporter of criminal justice reform.

Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her support of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive action to halt the use of the death penalty in California. Kardashian advocates for trauma relief and sentencing guidelines that don’t disproportionately affect people of color, according to Entertainment Tonight.

I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

Kardashian has successfully used her platform to raise concerns about criminal justice issues in the past. She advocated for Alice Marie Johnson, an African-American woman serving life without parole for a non-violent drug offense. She even went to visit President Donald Trump on her behalf.

In addition, she supported the First Step Act, legislation passed in December that reforms the federal prison system and aims to reduce sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

Earlier this month, Kardashian continued to raise awareness of criminal justice issues after Matthew Charles, convicted of a non-violent drug offense, was denied housing. Kardashian agreed to pay five months of Charles’ rent. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Continues Her Prisoner Release Advocacy With Incredible Offer)

And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

Kardashian weighed in on the death penalty, saying, “We should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice.”