Nikki Bella Announces Wrestling Career Is Over: ‘Here’s To Closing One Chapter And The Next One Opening’

Nikki Bella has announced that her wrestling career is over after 12 years in the ring and she’s ready to close one chapter and see what “the next one” will bring.

“[The tour] was good but I just feel like I’m too old for that travel,” the 35-year-old WWE wrestler shared during her “Total Bellas” show Sunday night, as she explained that the travel had become too much on her body, per TMZ Monday. (RELATED: John Cena Gets Engaged To Smoke Show WWE Star)

“The travel was really, really rough,” she added. “So, I realized, I was like, ‘why am I doing this’? I don’t feel good.” (RELATED: John Cena’s Collaboration With This Huge Vodka Company Left Us With A Lot Of Questions)

Bella continued, “I really am ready to hang up the jersey, like I can say it fully. Here’s to closing one chapter and the next one opening.”

As announced on Total Divas, Nikki Bella is now officially retired from WWE. After 12 years in the ring, Nikki joins her sister Brie and hangs up the boots. Nothing but for the Bella Twins. Say what you like but their popularity has helped pave the way for the female stars pic.twitter.com/lFG9oThz2x — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) March 25, 2019

It all comes on the heels of reports that the 2-time WWE Divas Champion looks like she’s officially moved on from her former love and fiancee, actor John Cena, with her former “Dancing With The Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev, according to E! News.

“I feel like it was the first time I’m just fully, like, starting my true grieving and healing process,” Bella shared with her twin sister, Brie. “I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I’m ready for a new me. I need it.”

“I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about,” the popular wrestler shared, before riding off into the sunset with her new beau on the back of his motorcycle.