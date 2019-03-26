Lane Kiffin Responds To Criticism That He’s The Worst Coaching Hire In The Last Decade

Lane Kiffin might not be too happy about being named the worst college football coaching hire of the past decade.

The FAU head coach tweeted out an old article of mine about 247Sports naming Kiffin being hired at Tennessee as the worst decision in the last 10 years. (RELATED: Lane Kiffin Named Worst Coaching Hire In College Football Over The Past Decade)

He wrote, “Worst ever?? Sorry u feel that way, but respect ur opinion.”

Worst ever?? Sorry u feel that way, but respect ur opinion https://t.co/fBsxSjT6s1 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) March 26, 2019

I want to be crystal clear here. I’m pro-Kiffin. I wasn’t the one who named him the worst hiring decision.

In fact, I defended him. Lane, my man, what is the beef? I wrote that Kiffin’s decision to ditch the Volunteers for USC was the correct one.

This should be something we bond over as we drink a few cold beers. Now, the whole internet and world of college football thinks we hate each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Nov 3, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

This is not an ideal situation. The last thing FAU needs heading into spring ball and the summer is a beef with me over a misunderstanding.

Again, Kiffin should be made at 247Sports. Hate them all you want, but I can’t have the legendary college coach hate me.

Here I was over at my computer, slaving away day after day, thinking the former Alabama OC and I were in the same corner.

Now, I find out that he’s under the belief I think he can’t coach. Nothing could be further from the truth. Let’s grab some cold ones, reminisce about the old days and strategize how we’re gonna get the Owls a title.

Two power players—myself and Kiffin (in that order)—can’t be wasting our considerable resources fighting each other. We have to be united against our mutual enemies (Nick Saban) in the world of college. Join me, Lane, and you will know power (on the internet) like you’ve never known it before.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter