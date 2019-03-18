Le’Veon Bell Throws Rap Album Release Party In Miami

Le’Veon Bell doesn’t seem overly focused on football after cashing in with the New York Jets.

The former Steelers running back signed a fat contract with the Jets in free agency. You’d think that’d mean he’d want to focus on nothing other than football. Apparently, that’s just not the case. Instead, he threw a rap album release party over the weekend. (RELATED: Le’Veon Bell Signs With The New York Jets)

TMZ reported the following Sunday on his album release party:

Bell hit up Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach Saturday to perform songs from his new rap album, “Life’s a Gamble” — and the place went crazy for him. Among the songs he performed was “Free at Last” — where he talks about his drama with the Pittsburg Steelers. One of the lyrics includes, “I’m gonna make them open up their safes. I’m just doin’ what I gotta do to get me paid.”

Yeah, does he seem like a guy focused on only scoring touchdowns? Not at all. I honestly don’t understand moves like this one.

He just signed for more than $50 million. Why is he throwing album release parties? Does he get paid to sing or does he get paid to play football?

I’m very confident it’s the latter and not the former.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:48pm PDT

Is rapping going to put the ball in the end zone? I don’t think so. Imagine being a Jets fan right now.

They’ve been through so much, and now, they have to watch their star new player rap instead of practice. It’s just brutal.

I’m going to do you all a favor here, and suggest you don’t put the Jets in the Super Bowl. Clearly, the team’s new superstar is focused on things other than playing on Sundays.

