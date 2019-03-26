The Number 1 Best Selling Table Set On Amazon Is Half Off For A Limited Time
Looking for a fun table and chair set for your children, grandchildren, or daycare? This is the one for you!
The adorable blue miniature card table comes with four different colored chairs. It will brighten up any child’s space. Since everything folds up, it is also easy to store away. Everyone should have something like this tucked away for when little ones come to visit.
The Amazon Number 1 Best Seller Table Set has so many great uses. For example:
- Playing games
- Putting puzzles together
- Doing art projects
- Having tea parties
- Drawing or using coloring books and crayons
- Playing with modeling clay
- Turning it on it’s side and doing a puppet show from behind it
- Getting into finger paints
- Building block towers
- Celebrating birthday parties with a big group of kids
- Having lunch, or a special snack time
The portability allows you to take it with you so you can continue the fun inside or out. Just throw it in the trunk and it is ready to go wherever you are. Need to amuse the kids while their older sibling is a soccer practice? Here you go. It would also be great to set up for lunches at the beach or on a camping trip. It is perfectly sized for preschool aged children. The Overall dimensions are 12.5 W x 13.5 D x 21.25 H with a back size of 12.5 W x 10 H , Seat size: 10.5 W x 10.5 D x 12.25 H (all dimensions are in inches).
Despite its size, the reviews relay it is a very sturdy set. The table and chairs are also topped with CA117 sponge foam padding which wipes clean.
This Flash Furniture colorful 5 piece set retails for $115, but Amazon has it deep discounted now for $54.98, plus free shipping. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal! Take advantage of it today.
