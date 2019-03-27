Charles Barkley Says Charges Being Dropped Against Jussie Smollett Is Bad News, Especially For ‘Real’ Victims

Charles Barkley said that charges being dropped against Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime is bad news, especially for “real” victims.

TMZ caught up with the NBA sports analyst Wednesday and asked him flat-out if he thought the 36-year-old actor had “skated” and Barkley said, “That’s an understatement.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

WATCH:

“I don’t think he [Smollett] should have went to jail,” he added. “But it is unfortunate. I think it’s a really bad situation for everybody involved.” (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

Barkley continued, “There’s no winners. We’re all losers.”

The retired basketball star admitted his initial reaction was “disappointment.” (RELATED: Charges Against Jussie Smollett Dropped)

“Well, I was disappointed because it put the police in a bad light,” Barkley explained. “Those are the losers, the real victims.”

“Anybody who’s gay who gets beat up, they’re the real losers,” he added. “Or black who gets beat up, they’re the real losers.”

Last month, after reports surfaced the “Empire” star had gone from being the victim in the case to the alleged suspect, the NBA analyst had some solid advice for him and America in a can’t-miss clip. Check it out.

WATCH:

Charles Barkley has some advice for America & Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/3JaW9FlHM9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 22, 2019

“America, let me just tell you something: Do not commit crimes with checks. If you’re going to break the law, do not write a check … get cash man,” Barkley told his audience on “Inside the NBA.”