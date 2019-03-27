Maisie Williams Says Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Will Have Plenty Of Death

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams previewed the final season, and it sounds like the body count will be nice and high.

As everybody knows, I’ve been clamoring for as much info as I can get on the eighth and final run of the hit HBO show. It’s going to be awesome. Judging from her comments, it’s going to be great. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“There’s a lot of death this year,” the young superstar actress, who plays Arya on the show, told Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Monday.

When discussing the ending, she added, “People don’t want it to end. No matter how you end it, people don’t want it to end. So the ending is not going to be okay, because ‘the end’ is not okay. You know what I mean? I think the way we end it is right. And I think it’s time.” (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

I hope they stack up the bodies. I hope it’s a massacre before it’s all said and done in the final season. We’ve come way too far to go out in a soft manner.

There needs to be complete chaos. Bodies need to hit the ground; we need a ton of unexpected twists and turns, and I want nonstop action.

The final season has been years in the making, and everything I hear about it only makes me more excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Feb 7, 2019 at 10:33am PST

Tune in April 14 to find out how it all goes down. I have the highest expectations humanly possible, and I have no doubt they’ll be met.

Let’s get after it!