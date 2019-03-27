Graham Says Barr Will Be Done Vetting Mueller Report In April

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Attorney General William Barr will be done vetting special counsel Robert Mueller’s report sometime in April.

Graham, who had dinner with Barr on Tuesday night, told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday that Barr plans to have Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election vetted in April.

“I didn’t talk to him about executive privilege. I talked to him basically about the Mueller report,” Graham said. “He’s going to be done with vetting it in April, and the president said just let it go. I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

This comes as Graham called for a new special counsel who would look into the FBI and DOJ to see what led to the Russia investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign at a Monday press conference.

Graham said he plans to ask Barr to set up a new special counsel to look into the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant process, adding he would like someone similar to Mueller to lead the investigation. (RELATED: Graham Wants A New Special Counsel)

Although Graham did not mention what the timeline of setting up the second special counsel would be, he said he would be in touch with Barr to determine the next steps.

Ever since Mueller completed the report, both Democrats and Republicans have called for it to be made public in full. Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

Six Democratic House committee chairs sent Barr a letter Monday, asking that he submit the full Mueller report to Congress by April 2.

Democrats and cable news pundits have begun to say the Mueller report is a cover-up, even though it has not been released.

