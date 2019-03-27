Johnny Manziel’s AAF Debut With The Memphis Express Draws Over 250,000 Viewers

Johnny Manziel’s first game in the AAF with the Memphis Express drew solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, over 250,000 tuned in for Manziel’s game against the Birmingham Iron on the NFL Network. Johnny Football slung it for 48 yards and rushed for 20 yards coming in off the bench in the winning effort for Memphis. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

Given the fact the game was going on during March Madness, the AAF and the NFL Network must be pleased with the numbers. The game on the previous Sunday when basketball wasn’t on drew around 235,000 viewers.

A quarter of a million people tuning in for a late game on the NFL Network during March Madness is nothing to sneeze at. That’s for sure. Like I’ve said for a long time, he draws eyeballs. The AAF had to get him on the field, and that’s exactly what they did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

Now, they’ll be back on the field Saturday against the Orlando Apollos, and then the Express will play on CBS against the San Antonio Commanders April 6.

If Manziel is under center for that game, then you really can expect some big numbers. Things really are going well for the Express and the AAF.

The numbers should only grow larger as time goes by. As always, the saga of Johnny Manziel never slows down.

