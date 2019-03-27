Kathie Lee Gifford Is Still Very Good Friends With Matt Lauer

“Today” show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford said she’s still in contact with former co-host Matt Lauer despite the fact that he was fired from the show over sexual misconduct claims.

Lauer was fired from “Today” in November of 2017 for sexual misconduct, yet Gifford said she still keeps up with the disgraced news anchor because he is her friend.

“I was texting him last week and praying for him this morning. That’s what a friendship means to me,” Gifford said in a report published Wednesday by People. “I’ve been through very, very hard times in my life, and I saw my friends drop away because they weren’t my friends. Times like that test the mettle of friendships. The Matt I love is the Matt I still do.” (RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Joins Hoda Kotb As New ‘Today’ Show Co-Host)

Gifford has forgiven Lauer for his mistakes telling People, “He made mistakes and he paid dearly for them. But I believe in second, third and 100 chances.”

She continued, “I believe in redemption because Jesus did. And it’s not for me to judge any choices he made. That’s between him, his wife and his God.”

Gifford has stood behind Lauer ever since he was fired and has made comments in support of Lauer from the beginning.

“My job is to be his friend and be there for him. He’s found out who his real friends are,” Gifford said.