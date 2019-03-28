Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’

Alec Baldwin said he realized that he’s really “not that angry,” after attending anger management class following a scuffle over a parking spot in New York.

“When you go to anger management, you realize you’re not that angry,” the 60-year-old actor told Howard Stern Wednesday. He laughed while sharing how others in the class got upset over simple things like getting the wrong eating utensils. (RELATED: Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing That Alec Baldwin Was Arrested)

“The thing is that there [are] cameras everywhere,” he added. “So I guess, to be glib about it, unfortunately for him, there were cameras everywhere that showed that nobody punched anybody.”(RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested Over Parking Spot Altercation)

Baldwin continued, “That’s why my case was dismissed to harassment or knocked down to harassment. They said I pushed him. Now, my problem was that when he aggressively takes this parking space from me, which is you know, that’s not the end of the world.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star then explained how the parking spot wasn’t that much of an issue. His biggest concern was that his wife, Hilaria, was standing by the curb with their son, Rafael.

“I thought he was gonna get close to hitting my wife and my son,” Baldwin shared. “I just felt that what he did was impolite, bordering on dangerous because he didn’t walk up to me and say, ‘Excuse me, I’ve been waiting here and I’d like to take this space.'”

“He just went really fast and really aggressive, and my wife and my son were standing there by the curb. Now I got every f—king numbnuts a—hole in the world writing to me online going, ‘You don’t have a garage?’ I have a parking garage down the block actually.”

The “30 Rock” star made headlines earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment charge and was sentenced to an anger management program after a man accused the actor of punching him because the man took his parking spot.