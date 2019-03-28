Tori Spelling Gets Instagram Hate After Feeding Her Kids Muffins

“Beverly Hills, 90210” actress Tori Spelling is facing anger from social media followers after she shared that she feeds her kids muffins as snacks.

Spelling shared a photo of her kids eating what she deemed a healthy snack Wednesday, according Page Six.

Spelling shared the photo and captioned it, “This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them.” She continued, “this mama bear is grateful that #lovelittlebites has no high fructose or corn syrup and is made with real ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.”

The innocuous post was, of course, used as an opportunity to disparage how Spelling is raising her kids. She immediately received tons of comments about how muffins aren’t healthy. (RELATED: Tori Spelling Hits Back At Rumors About Her Marriage)

One user wrote, “Probably why her kids are overweight,” while another wrote, “Considering the majority of the kids in these photos are overweight or obese, I would definitely not be feeding them muffins.”

Can you imagine telling someone you don’t know and will probably never meet that their children are obese? All because Spelling feeds them muffins.

Spelling’s detractors should find something worthwhile to be upset about.