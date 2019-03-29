Demi Lovato Hits Back After Headline Describes Her As Having A ‘Fuller Figure’

Demi Lovato hit back Friday after the Inquistr’s headline described her as having a “fuller figure” after working out. It read, “Demi Lovato Appears To Have a Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA.”

The 26-year-old singer made it clear in her Instagram story that the article wasn’t harmful to her necessarily and she was no longer “triggered” by comments about her body. But she worried what kind of message it sent to other’s struggling.

“I am more than my weight,” Lovato explained. “I’m angry that people think it’s okay to write headlines about people’s body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“I’m not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture,” she added. “Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking.”

At one point, the “Sober” singer explained she had even reached out to the original author of the piece, who later apologized for what he wrote.

“I completely take full responsibility for this,” the reporter shared, in a screenshot posted by the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker, adding that he was “sincerely” sorry.

“Unfortunately, I had to use this as an example to make a statement about these types of headlines and how damaging it [is] … not [just] for me but the readers,” Lovato shared.

“Now my fuller ass is going to sleep,” she added, with laughing face emojis. ‘Goodnight guys, I love you so much. Don’t forget to tell yourself how beautiful and worthy you are of a happy and healthy life.”

The pop star had a serious wake-up call about life last summer after she nearly died following a drug overdose. She remained in the hospital for two weeks and then immediately went to rehab. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.