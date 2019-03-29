Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him

Natalie Portman’s alleged stalker was arrested Tuesday after showing up again outside her Los Angeles home.

The man is now facing charges for his latest act of trespassing that could lead to him spending some time in the county jail. He was charged with violating the protective order she had against him and for trespassing, the Los Angeles City attorney told TMZ. He could spend up to a jail in L.A. county jail if convicted.

Portman called the police Tuesday when she saw the man walking around outside her home. The police showed up and immediately arrested the man who goes by “John Wick,” a fictional character who is an assassin. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Outside Her Home)

His legal name is James Pearce and this past offense isn’t the first time the man has been spotted on Portman’s property. He showed up on Jan. 31 and Portman filed for a permanent restraining order against Pearce shortly after.

When officers responded to the scene that day Pearce allegedly said he had “spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual.”

The restraining order bars Pearce from coming within 500 feet of Portman, her husband and her kids for the next five years, according to The Blast.