Washington Redskins Sound Very Open To Drafting A Quarterback

The Washington Redskins sound like they’re all in on winning immediately, and that might involve drafting a quarterback.

Redskins star Alex Smith obliterated his leg this past season against the Houston Texans. It was a horrifying injury, and it’s not likely that he’ll take a single snap in 2019. The team traded for Case Keenum, but they don’t sound like they’ve ruled drafting a different gunslinger. If they do, he’ll be expected to be ready to go immediately. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden recently told Redskins.com the following:

There is no developmental process here. This is not Triple-A baseball where we’re trying to develop a pitcher here We’re trying to win a game right now. If we feel like we draft a quarterback in the first, second, third or seventh round and he’s going to start Day 1, we expect great things from him and the players will expect great things from him.

I’m not sure I totally agree with this “win immediately” mindset the Redskins apparently have. Do they really think Case Keenum is going to lead them to a Super Bowl?

Keenum is a competent quarterback, but he’s not Alex Smith. If Washington was smart, they’d draft a quarterback in the first round with the understanding it might take a year or two to get him ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Dec 16, 2018 at 7:13am PST

If they do draft a quarterback and thrust him in before he’s ready, then they can expect potentially disastrous results.

There’s nothing more mind-boggling than when NFL teams rush themselves into decisions instead of playing the long game, and that’s exactly what it sounds like the Redskins are doing.

The reality of the situation is that Smith might never play again, and Keenum is not a long term solution. They should draft and develop. I don’t know why Gruden is so set against that mentality.

As always, the NFL never stops entertaining us all, especially when coaches are making bizarre decisions.