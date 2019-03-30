REPORT: Texas A&M Expected To Offer Buzz Williams $3.5 Million Annual Salary

Texas A&M is reportedly ready to pay big money to hire Buzz Williams as the program’s next basketball coach.

According to Jon Rothstein Saturday, the Aggies are prepared to offer the Virginia Tech head coach “a minimum of $3.5 million dollars annually.” (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

As of this moment in time, A&M has no backup plan if getting Williams fails.

Sources: Texas A&M is expected to offer Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams a multi-year deal worth a minimum of $3.5 million dollars annually to be its next head basketball coach. Aggies have no secondary candidate. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 30, 2019

As I’ve already noted, this would be a great hire for the Aggies if they can get it done. The Hokies just got bounced from March Madness, and you can expect that Texas A&M won’t waste any time before trying to move on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Mar 8, 2019 at 6:02pm PST

SEC basketball was very impressive this season, and Williams could be the perfect man for the job in College Station. He’s got a hell of a lot of experience and led Marquette and VT to multiple successful seasons.

It sounds like the Aggies will have to pay big money, but that shouldn’t be an issue. Texas A&M is hardly struggling to find cash when it comes to its athletic programs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Sep 1, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

We’ll now have to see if the Hokies are willing to match any offer the Aggies are ready to make. As always, the world of college sports never slows down.

It will be a major win for the SEC if they’re able to scoop Williams out of the ACC. I wouldn’t bet against them. Money talks, and paying him $3.5 million a year at a minimum will make him take a hard look at leaving for the Aggies.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter