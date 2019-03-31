Buzz Williams Says He Has ‘No Idea’ How He’ll Handle His Future Amid Texas A&M Speculation

Virginia Tech basketball coach Buzz Williams doesn’t seem interested in talking about his future plans.

There have been multiple reports that Texas A&M will make an incredibly strong push to steal him away from his ACC squad. However, he’s not opening up about any plans or anything he might know. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Mar 8, 2019 at 6:02pm PST

“I don’t think there’s an answer to that when I have no evidence other than what you guys have writing,” Williams told Yahoo Sports Saturday when asked if he’d be returning to the Hokies, the morning after losing to Duke in the Sweet 16. (RELATED: Duke‘s Victory Over UCF Draws Massive TV Ratings)

When asked how he’ll handle his future, he replied with, “I have no idea. All that’s been created by you guys. I don’t address it. I don’t think there’s an appropriate way to address.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Mar 25, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

We shouldn’t be too surprised that Williams isn’t saying much. They just got bounced from the tournament. How open could you possibly expect anybody in his shoes to be?

It’s been an emotional few days, and I’m sure the last thing on the planet he wants to do is talk about speculation that he’s headed to the SEC.

Having said that, there’s usually a fire where there’s smoke. I’m not saying Williams is for sure going to Texas A&M, but I’m sure these reports aren’t fake.

Either way, Williams will have to make that decision on his own. Personally, the Hokies are a solid program. I’m not sure why he’d want to leave.

Then again, money talks and it sounds like the Aggies are ready to pay big dollars.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter