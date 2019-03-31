‘Stop Trying To Buy Off My Generation’: Dan Crenshaw Is Not A Fan Of Bernie’s ‘Free College’

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw made it clear on Saturday that he was not impressed by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plan for free college.

Sanders, who recently declared another run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, has long been an advocate for tuition-free college — and he reiterated that position on Twitter.

“It’s a disgrace that thousands of Americans don’t go to college because they can’t afford it, or leave school with crushing debt,” Sanders tweeted. “Our message to young people must be: You won’t be punished for getting an education. We will make public colleges and universities tuition-free.”

It’s a disgrace that thousands of Americans don’t go to college because they can’t afford it, or leave school with crushing debt. Our message to young people must be: You won’t be punished for getting an education. We will make public colleges and universities tuition-free. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 30, 2019

Crenshaw responded by breaking down Sanders’ plan and arguing that, in order to fund it, he would eventually have to tax people outside the highest income brackets. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Isn’t Buying Joe Kennedy’s Take On HR-1 ‘For The People’ Act)

“And you’re going to tax the hardworking middle class to do it,” Crenshaw tweeted. “Stop trying to buy off my generation with impossible promises. And if you do, at least be honest about how to pay for it. The ‘1%’ don’t make enough to pay for your programs.”

“Eventually you have to tax everyone,” he concluded.

And you’re going to tax the hardworking middle class to do it. Stop trying to buy off my generation with impossible promises. And if you do, at least be honest about how to pay for it. The “1%” don’t make enough to pay for your programs. Eventually you have to tax everyone. https://t.co/Qsglf9THHP — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 30, 2019

Follow Virginia on Twitter