Ivanka Turns Heads In Colorful Red-And-Black Print Dress In Oval Office

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous red-and-black print dress during a gathering at the White House with the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader, Fabiana Rosales.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The first daughter looked just as terrific as ever in the colorful button-up, three-fourths-length sleeve dress that hit just below her knees as she joined President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Advisor John Bolton while Rosales spoke about her husband, Juan Guiado and the struggles her country was facing. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and a matching pattern belt around the waist.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump later tweeted about how much she was looking forward to traveling to Kentucky on Thursday to tour Toyota’s manufacturing plant. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“I am excited to return to the great State of Kentucky tomorrow to visit @Toyota’s largest car manufacturing plant in North America and thank them for their $13 Billion investment in the United States, announced this month,” the first daughter wrote, along with an article about the trip. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

As previously noted numerous times, she has a great fashion sense and always seems to have the right look no matter what the occasion.

Most recently, Ivanka wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous peach colored suit during another event at the WH.

Senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R) arrive for the first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board with US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 6, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks past his daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump to participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

