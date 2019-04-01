Pink Slams Critics After Deleting A Photo Of Her Son Without A Diaper On

Pink had a lot to say to social media users who criticized the pop singer for a photo she shared of her kids on Instagram.

People weren’t happy that the photo accidentally showed her son’s private area as he had no diaper on. The nudity was not caught by Pink, but followers on Instagram picked up on it and left comments.

She re-shared the photo after covering up her son’s privates and wrote a firmly-worded response on Sunday. “There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper,” Pink wrote.

She continued, “Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.” (RELATED: Pink Hits Back After She’s Criticized For Family Dinnertime Shot)

This isn’t the first time Pink has received criticism about something related to her kids. Earlier in February, Pink shared a photo of the family around the dinner table, captioned, “At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner.”

Users seemed to be offended by the fact that Pink shared an intimate family photo.