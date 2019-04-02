Celebrate Amanda Bynes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Amanda Bynes’ birthday Wednesday.

In honor of the 33-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks over the years on the red carpet and stage. And there truly have been so many of them.

Born in Thousand Oaks, California, the "Hairspray" star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she got a part on the hit kids series "All That!" in 1994.

She would soon score her own hit TV series called "The Amanda Show." The opportunity helped launch her career and the next thing she knew she landed a part in the 2001 hit film "Big Fat Liar," alongside other fan favorites like Frankie Muniz.

During her career, she's appeared on both the big and small screen a handful of times with such great roles in "What I Like About You" in 2001 with Jennie Garth and the classic "She's the Man" in 2006.

On top of all that talent, she's gorgeous too. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

As previously reported, Bynes graced the cover of Paper magazine in November and opened up about her disappearance from the spotlight, past troubles with drug addiction and how she was ready to make a comeback. Several months later, reports surfaced she was back in treatment at a mental health facility due to the pressures of being back in the public eye again.

Here's to hoping things only get better for her from here on out. Happy Birthday, Amanda!