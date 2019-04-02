Baker Mayfield Says He ‘Just Started Screaming’ When Odell Beckham Jr. Was Traded To The Browns

Baker Mayfield was extremely excited when he found out Odell Beckham Jr. had been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The electric receiver was shipped to the Browns from the Giants back in March, and the move set the league on fire. The most pumped up guy on the planet might be the guy now responsible for throwing balls to ODB. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

“I just started screaming. Just yelling like you would have thought I was on the field on game day,” Mayfield told the media Monday during Beckham’s introductory press conference.

Watch his full comments below.

For once, I’ve got nothing to knock Mayfield for on this one. I would have started screaming too. The young quarterback was just gifted one of the best players in the league.

He’d be insane not to be incredibly excited. I know expectations are sky high now in Cleveland, and people should probably tamp that down. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Traded To The Browns)

Yet, I can’t blame people for being excited. The offense is loaded for the Browns, and it’s full of big personalities.

Now, we’ll have to wait to see what they can produce on the field. As head coach Freddie Kitchens alluded too, it really doesn’t mean much until they do something other than just on paper.

Big things might be on the horizon for the downtrodden fanbase.