Robert Griffin III Says He Is Not ‘Content’ Being A Backup QB In The NFL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III wants to return to starting status in the league.

The former second overall pick currently backs up Lamar Jackson for the Baltimore Ravens, and recently signed a new two-year deal. Now, he wants to work his way back to starting. (RELATED: RGIII Signs New Two-Year Deal With The Baltimore Ravens)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Mar 28, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

“Anybody that signs in the league is never content being a backup, so this is just part of the rebuilding process for me. It started last year, I moved from QB3 to QB2. You know, have an opportunity to play and help this franchise in anyway they need me, but by no means am I content with where I’m at. I still want to keep going,” RGIII told TMZ in an article published Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Mar 21, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

I appreciate the sentiment from RGII, but I highly doubt his desire to be a starter again will happen for the Ravens. Baltimore is all in on Lamar Jackson as the future of the team. They got rid of Joe Flacco and have fully committed to the Louisville Heisman winner.

Yes, all players want to get as many reps as possible, but there is no quarterback competition of any kind going down for the Ravens.

It’s the “Lamar Jackson show” from the opening scene until the final credits roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Mar 25, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

RGIII should be applauded for still hanging around in the NFL. He suffered a brutal knee injury, which derailed his tenure with the Washington Redskins.

After a year off following another injury-plagued season with the Browns, he finally stuck around with the Ravens.

At the very least, that’s a great accomplishment. I guess we’ll have to wait and see if he ever solidifies himself as as starter in this league ever again.

