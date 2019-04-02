Valerie Jarrett Complained That The Obama White House Was Too ‘Macho’

Former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett complained in her new book that there was a “general macho atmosphere” in the Obama White House.

Jarrett explained that after noticing that the overall dynamic in the West Wing was “causing women to feel uncomfortable,” she took former President Barack Obama aside and confronted him.

“If you notice, in meetings, the women rarely talk,” Jarrett reportedly told the president. “And when you aren’t there to ask their opinion, they are becoming increasingly mute.”

After she said that, Obama invited a number of the senior women to the White House in response and, over dinner, discussed how they could make things better.

Jarrett also came out in defense of former Vice President Joe Biden during an appearance on Tuesday’s “The View” to promote her book.

“I don’t think we should be disqualifying people,” she said. “Let him run. That’s part of what being in a democracy is all about.” (RELATED: People Want Roseanne Fired Over Tweet Attacking Valerie Jarrett)

Biden has been accused of inappropriate behavior by two women, complicating his potential run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

