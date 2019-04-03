Report: Britney Spears Admitted To Mental Health Facility Over Her Dad’s Illness

Britney Spears has reportedly been admitted to a mental health facility over what sources say are because of her father, Jamie’s, ongoing health issues.

Sources close to the 37-year-old pop singer told TMZ Wednesday that the “Womanizer” hitmaker has been “distraught over her dad’s illness.” The outlet reported that his condition is “quite serious and not getting better.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 13, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” performer reportedly checked herself into the facility a week ago where she will live for the next 30 days. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Though Spears has made no public comment about her situation. Before reports surfaced about her dealing with mental health issues, she captioned a post on Instagram that read, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.'” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 3, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

Her father has already undergone multiple surgeries to correct major issues with his intestines and colon after his colon spontaneously ruptured last year. The second surgery was reportedly recent and he’s been suffering complications since.

As previously reported, the singer made headlines last year when she announced she was putting her Las Vegas residency on hold to help care for her father.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination,” Spears wrote. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she added in a second post. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 4, 2019 at 9:01am PST

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer also explained how difficult this decision was for her, but she needed to put her “full focus and energy” on her family at this time.

The singer has reportedly also been under a conservatorship since 2008 for bipolar issues.