This 7 Piece Outdoor Wicker Sofa Sectional Is $200 Off For A Limited Time
The weather is getting warmer and it’s time to get outdoors. Where will you be hanging out this summer? Do you and your neighbors have cookouts? Will you be hosting kids after prom or for graduation parties? Maybe your house is the place to be after baseball or soccer games. Whatever your plans are, now is the time to fix up the exterior of your home. People used to just set up a few folding chairs to gather around the grill. Those days are long gone. Now the trend is to create a luxurious outdoor living space. If you are looking for a beautiful new patio set to dress up your outdoor living space, Amazon has everything you need. They have all kinds of tables, chairs, cushions, sofas, grills, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, and bar sets for every size outdoor space.
If you have no idea where to start, take a look at your current seating elements. Do you have anything you can build on? Maybe you want to start from scratch. If that’s the case, let me suggest the Outsunny Outdoor Wicker Sofa Sectional. The multi-piece modular set is beautiful, comfortable, trendy, and incredibly functional. You can rearrange all 7 pieces to suit your space and party needs. Make one big open U-formation if you plan to have a movie night. Set up separate conversation areas for a cocktail party. You can’t go wrong. The 7 piece set includes 4 middle armless chair pieces, 2 corner chairs, a coffee table, and seat and back cushions for all of the pieces. Outsunny even includes two red throw pillows to add a pop of color.
The furniture has sturdy steel frames covered by weatherproof UV and water resistant PE resin. The washable zippered polyester cushions are filled with 3 inches of cotton batting. The dark resin wicker topped with neutral cream-colored cushions allows you to mix and match this set with your existing furniture. The 5 mm tempered glass top coffee table measures 28.75″ L x 25.5″ W x 12.5″ H and supports 155 pounds. It is great for serving food and drinks, playing board games, or just propping your feet up. The armless chairs measure 29.5″ L x 25.5″ W x 24.5″ H and can be combined into a larger sofa using the corner pieces (29.5″ L x 29.5″ W x 24.5″ H) or they can each be used independently. The durable chairs are easy to clean and support up to 350 pounds.
The versatile Outsunny sectional set lists for $699.99, but Amazon has it reduced just in time for your spring events. Take advantage of the 30% reduction and order this set today for only $493.49! You can get shipped for free and have it in two days with prime shipping. Order your set now and start organizing your outdoor living space by this weekend.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
Loading comments...