Possible 2020 Candidate Howard Schultz Says He Doesn’t Believe In 3rd-Trimester Abortion

Possible 2020 candidate Howard Schultz, who has teased a run as an independent for months, said Thursday he does not believe abortion should occur in the third trimester.

“I recognize that every woman has — this is such a personal issue, and it’s between her and her god as to what that decision should be, and in my view there should be no abortion that is in the last trimester,” Schultz said during a town hall that aired on Fox News.

He said the Supreme Court has already decided the abortion question “in many ways” and seemed reluctant to call himself pro-choice, saying, “I have been a person that is pro-choice.” (RELATED: Three More Women Share Their Alleged Experiences With Joe Biden After His Semi-Apology Video)

“President Clinton said something a long time ago that I think does apply, and he said abortion should be safe, legal and rare. And that’s where I am. Thank you very much,” Schultz continued.

Moderator Martha MacCallum followed up by asking the former Starbucks CEO if he was afraid he would lose support on the right by describing himself as pro-choice.

“Do you worry at all that, you know, when you want to court Republicans, that even just being pro-choice is going to cross you off the list for a significant number of them?” she asked.

Schultz did not directly answer the question.

“I want to demonstrate three things,” he said. “And everything I’m going to try and do in this process will go through this lens. I want to be honest. I want to demonstrate a level of trust and confidence in what I’m saying. And I want to be accountable for the results, and I think all of that should be wrapped in a degree of civility. I think the American people want authenticity, honesty and character. I’m going to tell people what I believe. People may not agree with [me], I understand that. But people are going to know where I stand.”

Schultz’s statement about third-trimester abortions comes as many states push for restrictions on extremely late-term abortions to be lifted. The third trimester begins at week 28 of a woman’s pregnancy.

