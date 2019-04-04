OPINION: We Need More Sheriffs Like Colorado Sheriff Steve Reams

WATCH:

A sheriff in Colorado is standing his ground when it comes to the “red flag” gun control measure state lawmakers passed this week.

The governor has yet to sign the bill, but Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams already made it very clear that he won’t support or enforce a gun law that he believes is “unconstitutional.” (RELATED: Colorado Sheriff Would Risk Jail to Defy ‘Red Flag’ Gun Law)

“No sheriff wants to be confined in his own jail, but if that’s what it takes to get this bill ironed out, I guess that’s the sacrifice that I would be forced to make,” said Reams during a recent interview.

Turning Point’s Anna Paulina and The Second Amendment Institute’s Tyler Yzaguirre joined The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the Sheriff’s bold stance, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s latest attack on second amendment rights and the upcoming “Defending Freedom Action Summit.”

