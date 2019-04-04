Meet The Newest Victoria’s Secret Angel, Leomie Anderson

The newest model to get her wings and officially become a Victoria’s Secret Angel is Leomie Anderson and she looks like another great pick for the lingerie company.

The 26-year-old model was announced Thursday by the underwear company as the latest beauty to join the family, along with the likes of other models like Barbara Palvin and Alexina Graham, per Harper's Bazaar.

"Mate I am still in shock… this is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true but I am insanely excited to announce that I am Victoria's Secret's newest ANGEL!! I can't even believe it…," Anderson captioned her post on Instagram after the big announcement.

Hailing originally from London, Anderson has walked the runway for such huge fashion houses as Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford and Oscar de la Renta, just to name a few during her career.

In 2015, the London model got the opportunity to walk in the annual underwear show for the lingerie brand and now she's gone from just walking in the show to getting her wings and becoming an angel. She follows in the footsteps of such great supermodel's as Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima. Lots of models walk the show, but earning wings is a special honor.

And judging by the photos on her social media account she looks like another fantastic choice.