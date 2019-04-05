Sad AAF ‘Greatest Moments’ Video Goes Viral On Twitter

An awesome AAF video has gone viral on Twitter.

As all football fans know, the AAF went down in flames this week after only eight weeks of action. It’s embarrassing, it’s garbage, and it really pissed me off.

However, I’d be lying if I said that this video wasn’t funny as all hell. It’s set to Sarah McLachlan’s song “I Will Remember You,” and it might have you reaching for a box of tissues as you reminisce about all the good times. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

Made a highlight reel of all the greatest moments in AAF history. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/kNqziFssYe — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 2, 2019

It was a hell of a run! Sure, it didn’t last long at all, but as many women have told me, all awful, poorly planned and disastrous situations must eventually come to an end. That’s what happened to the AAF earlier this week.

Now, we’ll just have to remember the memories and always ponder what could have been. It truly is amazing how much my love life reflects the AAF. Truly remarkable.

View this post on Instagram 2019 Alliance of American Football Champions YOUR ORLANDO APOLLOS #TakeAim A post shared by Orlando Apollos (@aafapollos) on Apr 2, 2019 at 8:03pm PDT

How did it go so poorly? We may never know, but it’s a damn shame that it did. I really had high hopes for the Alliance of American Football.

Does that make me the dumbest person on the planet? Maybe, because I guess at this point we should all just assume spring football leagues won’t succeed.

Now, it’s all about the XFL! 2020 can’t get here fast enough. After getting a small taste of spring football, I’m already addicted.