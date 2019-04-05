Kyler Murray Favored To Be The First Pick In The NFL Draft, Nick Bosa Second In The Odds

Oddsmakers expect Kyler Murray to be the first person taken off of the board in the NFL draft.

According to Odds Shark, Murray is set at -500, which makes him a massive favorite. You’d have to bet $500 to win $100 back. Ohio State star Nick Bosa has the second best odds at +250.

Updated odds to the picked 1st overall in the 2019 NFL draft: Kyler Murray -500

Nick Bosa +250

Quinnen Williams +1800

Josh Allen +2000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 4, 2019

The Cardinals hold the first pick in the draft, they hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach and Murray could be the perfect fit.

He’s got a big arm, he’s the most mobile quarterback in the draft and he is exactly the kind of guy Kingsbury wants running his offense. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

Rosen had his one year in Arizona, but it’s time to move on! Take Murray and don’t look back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Feb 25, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

The Cardinals shouldn’t even consider Bosa. He’s a great player, but a franchise quarterback is simply much different than a great defensive end.

The organization went bold by hiring the former Texas Tech coach. Now, they need to keep being bold and pull the trigger on the Oklahoma Heisman winner.

The first round starts April 25. It’s going to be fun to watch, but I think we all know who is going first. The oddsmakers are right on this one, and Murray should absolutely go first overall.

